Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan dodged questions from the media days after brother Sajid Khan’s name was mentioned in #MeToo allegations, although earlier she had tweeted on the episode.

Farah was addressing the media at a book launch along with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Maniesh Paul on Wednesday here.

Farah dodges questions after Sajid's #MeToo episode
Farah Khan Dodges Questions After Sajid Khan’s #MeToo Allegations

The moment the floor was opened for media question at the launch of author Jaishree Sharad’s Skin Rules, Farah said: “On this note, we shall go” and left in a hurry.

Sajid is facing sexual harassment allegations from actress Saloni Chopra, Rachel White and journalist Karishma Upadhyay.

On October 12, Farah had tweeted: “This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues.

“If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt.”

Skin Rules by one of India’s top cosmetic dermatologists Sharad includes a revolutionary six-week plan to healthy, blemish-free skin.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here