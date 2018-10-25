Good News For Sylvester Stallone Fans – Creed II To Release In India On This Date!

Sylvester Stallone’s Creed II will release in India on November 30.

Warner Bros Pictures is bringing the film to India, read a statement.

Creed II is a sports drama film directed by Steven Caple Jr.

It is a sequel to Creed and the eighth instalment in the Rocky film series. It stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Brigitte Nielsen and Milo Ventimiglia.

Stallone and Lundgren are reprising their roles of Rocky and Drago from the film Rocky IV.

Ryan Coogler, who directed the first franchise of Creed, returns as an executive producer on Creed II.

The film follows Adonis Creed training in order to defeat the son of Ivan Drago, the powerful athlete who killed his father in the ring more than 30 years prior.