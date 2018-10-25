VIDEO: Poonam Pandey Looks Smokin’ Hot In The Song Oh Baby From The Journey of Karma!

Every year in the midst of the family entertainers, Bollywood produces some erotic thriller backed by cliched storyline with the dash of sultry sequences. After tiltillating the fans with the trailer, team of The Journey Of Karma are back with the seductive song Oh Baby from the film. It features Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor.

The song is crooned by singer Amrita Talukder and penned by Nishant Salil and Amrita Talukder. Oh Baby is composed by Nishant Salil. The song mainly focuses on seductress Poonam Pandey proudly flaunting her beauty and less on the chemistry between her and Shakti kapoor.

Recently, the trailer of the movie was released and it reminded us of Bollywood movies which are more of a skin show and over-the-top dialogues with cliched storyline. It was good to see Shakti kapoor on screen but honestly, he could have chosen a better script.

Check out the video here:

The Journey Of Karma is about a girl who is financially very poor and stays with her mother. She has her own dreams to pursue I.T Engineering and wants to study in America but because of her financial conditions, she faces a lot of problems. In the movie, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor is playing her aged boyfriend, which has lots of steamy scenes and bold visuals of Poonam Pandey’s mark.

The Journey Of Karma is directed by Jagbir Dahiya and is slated to release on 26th October. As there was no hint or sound about the film earlier, let us see how far the lady’s hot content can push the film.