The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 2007 film, Om Shanti Om is not just a movie, it is still considered to be one of the most iconic entertainers of Hindi cinema which remains an integral part of our pop culture. Almost every scene, dialogue, song and costume remains etched in the minds of the audience. Recently, a deleted clip from the movie has been doing the rounds on social media, which is not only leaving the audience in splits but is also making them laud the genius that was Farah Khan, who was the director of the same.

What’s The Deleted From Om Shanti Om Scene About?

Remember the scene wherein several Bollywood stars congratulate Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Kapoor and also express their views on the Best Actor nominations right before the iconic award ceremony scene? There was a clip that did not make it to the final cut wherein more celebrities hilariously give out their interviews on Om Kapoor getting the award while they do not receive a nomination. While Farah Khan herself interviews them, some of the clips that stood out were those of R Madhavan, Boman Irani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Ashutosh Gowariker. The filmmaker herself makes a cameo appearance towards the end of the clip.

Just like his films, which are touted to be long in duration, Ashutosh Gowariker was shown to be just thinking for a long time and not saying anything. Farhan Akhtar could be seen saying how there should be a ‘Best Human Being’ category while R Madhavan hilariously calls himself, “South Ka Shah Rukh Khan.” Boman Irani felt that he should receive the Best Actor award soon if he managed to look younger in the coming days. However, director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra takes the cake for the most unhinged interview. He pulls Farah Khan’s leg by saying, “Yeh Actor Ky Hota Hain? Film Toh Farah Khan Banati Hai.” This also leaves Khan in splits and we can clearly hear a chuckle.

Fans Laud The Genius Of Farah Khan

No sooner did the deleted clip from Om Shanti Om go viral than fans could not help but laud the genius of Farah Khan. Not only was she praised for bringing so many popular celebrities under one roof but also for showcasing them in an unabashedly entertaining manner. One of the netizens stated, “What Farah Khan did by uniting all of them is a far-fetched dream for many directors.” Another user said, “Farah Khan was so iconiand visionary for this. Some of them gave their statements in their natural form and that was genius.” A fan further said, “Farhan Akhtar and R Madhavan’s portions were hilarious.” A user said, “Farah Khan should start making movies again.”

Take A Look At The Viral Deleted Scene From Om Shanti Om

About Om Shanti Om

The family entertainer was one of the highest grossing films of 2007. It furthermore marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone. Om Shanti Om also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in the lead roles.

