Actor Sunil grover shot to fame with his popular characters of Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi, in The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil. One of the reasons behind show’s success was Sunil Grover, but things changed after an ugly spat between Kapil Sharma and him. Currently, Sunil is shooting for Salman Khan starrer Bharat and amidst his busy schedule, there is a good news for fans.

As per a report published in iDiva, the sources stated that Sunil to make a comeback on small screen with a weekend show on Star Plus channel. “Star Plus which is currently on top for its fiction shows has been trying to explore the comedy space. Though there have comedy shows on Star previously, the channel is trying to carve a niche for itself in that space as well and for that, they have got Sunil on-board for a weekend mini-series,” as per the sources close to the portal.

“The miniseries will have Grover giving a roundup of the year 2018 with several other comedians including Sudesh Lahiri and other film personalities. The series will be limited to 14 episodes because of Grover’s busy schedule but may get extended depending on the actor’s schedule and if he gets time from his film projects,” a source adds.

Talking about the theme of the show, source further reveals, “Grover will be seen in an entirely new character, work on which is underway. He will be playing a middle-aged UP based character. Not just that, joining him as co-host will be a film personality. Talks are on for the same. He will be seen interacting with celebrities about their films and will focus on bringing out the candidness. Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh are expected to grace the show to promote their films Zero and Simmba respectively. The makers are also in talks with Rekha to join the team for an episode. The team is rigorously working on the show will go on air in the first weekend of December. The time slot for the same is being discussed but it will most probably take the 9 PM slot”.

Sunil Grover became a household name due to The Kapil Sharma Show and gained huge fan following for his antics. He was even praised for his work in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha. Recently, even Sunil’s contemporary Kapil Sharma announced his television comeback on Twitter.