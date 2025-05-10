Neena Gupta is a powerful actress and an inspirational personality. She has faced many struggles in her life, especially when she was pregnant with Masaba and after that as a single mother. The veteran actress once revealed how one of her friends advised her to marry a gay man when she was carrying her daughter. Scroll below for the deets.

The Badhaai Ho actress faced societal judgment for being an unmarried pregnant woman and a public figure, which affected her professionally. She struggled to support herself and her daughter. Gupta has often opened up about the difficulties she went through while balancing a career with single parenthood. For the uninitiated, Neena and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards were in a relationship in the late 1980s. As he was already married, Neena had to raise Masaba alone, and he did not agree to leave his wife.

According to Zoom [via Hindustan Times], Neena Gupta opened up about her struggles as an unmarried pregnant woman in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. There, she revealed that her friend, Sujoy Mitra, advised her to marry a gay businessman. She could say that Masaba was his child, but he would not be involved in her or her kid’s life. The actress recalled, “I laughed them off because I didn’t feel right about getting married just to avoid controversy. I knew I would have to answer very difficult questions.”

She added, “Being a public figure meant that our lives, mine and my child’s, would always be up for speculation. But I told myself I would cross that bridge when I come to it. Until then, I would hide behind loose clothes for as long as I could.”

Neena Gupta also shared that filmmaker Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her. He reassured her by saying that if the child was born with dark skin, she could claim he was the father and they could get married, adding that no one would suspect anything. Her daughter is also a self-made public figure and a renowned fashion designer with her label, House of Masaba. She has also ventured into acting; her latest appearance is in Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Aachari Baa, which premiered on JioHotstar earlier this year.

