Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 is holding its fort strongly at the worldwide box office. The 150 crore mark is still far away from the film, but it is closer when compared with Akshay Kumar’s next big milestone. In 22 days, the courtroom drama, helmed by Karan S Tyagi, stands at a total collection of 132.36 crore gross.

Fifth-Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of 2025

Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama, also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, is currently the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 not letting Sunny Deol’s Jaat enter the top 5 anymore! Jaat stands at a total worldwide gross collection of 119.66 crore.

While the courtroom drama will enter the 150 crore club before ending its lifetime run, it would be interesting to see if the film would reach the top 3 worldwide grossers of Akshay Kumar post-COVID. The third spot is owned by Sky Force, which earned 174.21 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, here is the breakdown of Kesari Chapter 2 at the Indian and worldwide box office after 22 days.

India net: 84.97 crore

India gross: 100.26 crore

Overseas gross: 32.10 crore*

Worldwide gross: 132.36 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Kesari Chapter 2 is currently 41.95 crore away from Sky Force’s final number. While this is a huge figure for the film to achieve at the box office, there is still hope to reach the number, considering the current scenario and the postponement of films. Akshay Kumar has a clear run till Housefull 5 arrives in June.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing worldwide grossers of Akshay Kumar post-COVID.

Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 132.26 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

