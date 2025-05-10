It has been 15 days, and Mohanlal’s Thudarum is maintaining a brilliant pace at the box office. The film stands at a total collection of 90.35 crore in two weeks and one day! Now, it is heading towards the 100 crore mark, which will be achieved in the upcoming week!

Mohanlal Inching Towards A Huge Milestone!

Mohanlal had two releases in 2025, and his other release L2: Empuraan earned 106.64 crore at the box office. With the lifetime collection of his latest release, the cumulative earnings of the actor in 2025 have reached 196.99 crore. He is only 3.01 crore away from hitting the 200 crore cumulative mark at the box office!

Thudarum Box Office Day 15

On the 15th day, the third Friday, Thudarum earned 3.25 crore at the box office, a minimal drop from the previous day’s 3.6 crore. However, these numbers are expected to escalate in the third weekend.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Mohanlal’s family thriller.

Day 1: 5.25 crore

Day 2: 8.6 crore

Day 3: 10.5 crore

Day 4: 7.15 crore

Day 5: 6.5 crore

Day 6: 6.4 crore

Day 7: 7 crore

Day 8: 5.4 crore

Day 9: 6.2 crore

Day 10: 7.5 crore

Day 11: 4.85 crore

Day 12: 4.4 crore

Day 13: 3.75 crore

Day 14: 3.6 crore

Day 15: 3.25 crore*

Total: 90.35 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Only Malayalam Actor To Reach 200 Crore In 2025

Mohanlal is the only Malayalam actor to reach the 200 crore mark cumulatively at the Indian box office this year. In fact, this will be the second-highest box office earnings for an Indian actor in 2025 after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava! The next milestone for the actor would be surpassing L2: Empuraan’s total collection of 106.64 crore!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tourist Family Box Office Day 9: 2nd Highest Single Day For M Sasikumar’s Film With 43.7% Profit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News