Mohanlal’s Thudaram is raging at the box office and swiftly moving toward the 200-crore club. In fact, it will hit the mark before 15 days. Currently, after 12 days, the worldwide box office collection of the film stands at a total of 175.59 crore gross!
Mohanlal’s Glorious 2025
Mohanlal is hitting a glorious figure of 500 crore worldwide at the box office with two releases this year. While his latest release is still earning, his other action biggie, L2: Empuraan, earned a total of 268.05 crore gross collection worldwide. Cumulatively, the two films stand at a total of 443.64 crore.
Thudarum Is Only 56 Crore Away From Mohanlal’s Milestone!
So, Thudarum is only 56 crore away from bringing Mohanlal a total collection of 500 crore at the box office. Interestingly, he would be the second-highest-grossing Indian actor of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal!
Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office in India and worldwide after 12 days.
- India net: 79.74 crore
- India gross: 94.09 crore
- Overseas gross: 81.5 crore
- Worldwide gross: 175.59 crore
Thudarum Box Office Worldwide
Thudarum is currently the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the worldwide box office, with a collection of 175.59 crore. It is now only 5.41 crore away from the third spot, which is currently owned by Tovino Thomas’s 2018.
Here are the top 5 all-time highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office.
- L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crore
- Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore
- 2018: 181 crore
- Thudarum: 175.59 crore
- The GOAT Life: 160.08 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
