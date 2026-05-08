Hugh Jackman’s latest film, The Sheep Detectives, is playing in U.S. theaters from May 8, 2026. Based on Leonie Swan’s 2005 novel Three Bags Full, the mystery comedy is directed by Kyle Balda and written by Chornobyl and The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin. As of now, it holds a stellar 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Sheep Detectives Projected Earnings

According to a recent estimate by Box Office Pro, the film is tracking to earn between $10 million and $15 million in its opening weekend in North America. If the Amazon MGM release manages to collect the lower end of this projection and assuming it also earns an equal amount from international markets, The Sheep Detectives may deliver a $20 million global debut. How it performs after its opening weekend will depend on strong word-of-mouth and how it holds up against other films like The Devil Wears Prada 2, Michael, and Mortal Kombat II.

Now, let’s take a look at how much The Sheep Detectives would need to earn to surpass the worldwide total of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi psychological thriller The Prestige, which starred Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale in the lead roles. First, let’s see how the 2006 film performed at the box office.

The Prestige – Box Office Summary

North America: $53.1 million

International: $56.6 million

Worldwide: $109.7 million

The Prestige opened to $14.8 million domestically and went on to earn $53.1 million in North America, indicating a 3.58x domestic multiplier. Assuming The Sheep Detectives opens in the midpoint ($12.5 million) of its projected opening and follows a similar multiplier, it may end up earning around $45 million domestically. If it also earns an equal amount from overseas markets, that could bring its worldwide total to roughly $90 million, still behind The Prestige’s global earnings.

However, these are just early multiplier-based rough projections. The film’s actual box-office performance will only become clear in the coming weeks as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is The Sheep Detectives All About?

The mystery comedy film follows the story of a shepherd (Hugh Jackman), who likes to read detective stories to his sheep every night despite believing they don’t understand anything he says. The plot takes an interesting turn when a mysterious incident disrupts their peaceful farm life. The sheep decide to investigate the matter themselves by following clues and asking questions to human suspects to get to the bottom of the mystery.

The Sheep Detectives – Trailer

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