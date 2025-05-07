Sunny Deol’s Jaat is refusing to surrender at the box office even after 25 days. In 27 days, the action comedy stands at a total of 89.28 crore net collection in India. Despite earning a decent amount every single day, the film might not be able to recover its entire budget.

Sunny Deol’s Last Profit!

Sunny Deol’s last theatrical release was Gadar 2, which registered a roaring profit of 450.5 crore at the box office. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the much-awaited sequel was mounted on a budget of 75 crore, and it earned a 600.6% return on investment. The film earned a total of 525.5 crore in its lifetime.

Jaat Box Office Day 27

On the 27th day, the fourth Tuesday, May 6, Jaat earned a total of 11 lakh at the box office, fixing a steady pace since yesterday, which brought almost the same amount! Sunny Deol‘s film would hit the 90 crore mark in total at the box office with the upcoming weekend.

Check out the day-wise collection of the action comedy at the box office.

Week 1: 62.24 crore

Week 2: 19.51 crore

Week 3: 6.86 crore

Day 23: 10 lakh

Day 24: 13 lakh

Day 25: 22 lakh

Day 26: 11 lakh

Day 27: 11 lakh

Total: 89.28 crore

Jaat Budget – Sunny Deol Heading For 10% Loss?

Jaat has been mounted on a reported 100 crore budget, and the film might aim to touch the 90 crore mark in its lifetime. It is heading towards a 10 crore loss at the box office and will certainly fail to recover its budget, hitting the success tag for itself!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thudarum Box Office Day 12: Earns 217% More Than The Combined Lifetime Total Of Every Single Mohanlal Film In 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News