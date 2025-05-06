Angel Studios’ The King of Kings enters the top 15 highest-grossers list worldwide this year. It is behind The Accountant 2 on the list and has raked in an impressive percentage of revenue against its modest budget of less than $25 million. The biblical animation experienced a significant boost during the Easter weekend and has slowed down in front of the big-budget multi-starrer releases. Keep scrolling for more.

It has beaten Den of Thieves: Panterra and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary re-release to achieve this notable at this year’s highest-grosser list. Compared to its budget, the film is a huge commercial success, and it even broke the opening weekend record set by the faith-based movie The Prince of Egypt after over two and a half decades.

According to Box Office Mojo, The King of Kings collected $1.7 million this weekend across 2,035 theatres in the United States. It lost 1,140 screens owing to new releases. The film also witnessed a drop of -59.5% from last weekend and occupied the #7 spot in the domestic box office chart. The biblical feature has collected $57.7 million at the North American box office. It is one of Angel Studios’ biggest box office successes.

Internationally, the animated feature was released in limited countries and earned $4.6 million from overseas markets. Allied to the glorious $57.7 million US cume, the Biblical feature has hit the $62.37 million worldwide cume against a reported budget of $15 million only. Therefore, the film earned $315.8% more than its modest production budget after running in the theatres for around a month. The film has surpassed Den of Thieves: Pantera‘s $57.3 million global haul as the 14th highest-grossing film of the year.

The King of Kings has an ensemble voice cast that includes Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Mark Hamill, Pierce Brosnan, Roman Griffin Davis, Forest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley, and Oscar Isaac. It was released on April 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: The Accountant 2 Worldwide Box Office: Recovers Almost 83% Of Its Production Cost By The End Of Its 2nd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News