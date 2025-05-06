Marvel Studios’ latest film, Thunderbolts* might have registered a lower opening weekend than Captain America: Brave New World and Black Widow, but it still prevented itself from registering one of the lowest openings for MCU movies. Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan’s film has surpassed The Marvels, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Thor’s more depressing debut, and therefore, it is not a part of MCU’s 5 lowest opening weekends list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Unlike some of the movies in this list, the film has opened with positive reactions. The Marvels is the biggest box office failure among the MCU flicks, ending its theatrical run with slightly more than $200 million. It was released in 2023, and The First Avenger was the MCU debut of Stan, where he first appeared as Bucky Barnes. For the unversed, Stan is one of those actors who has appeared in all 5 phases of the MCU. Another actor is Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* hit the screens last week and collected a decent opening weekend number, similar to many movies post-Avengers: Endgame and the pandemic. The weekend actuals reveal it has landed within the projected range and on the higher end. The film was projected to earn between $70 million and $75 million in North America. It earned $74.3 million in its three-day opening weekend, under Shang Chi’s $75.4 million and Black Widow’s $80 million, per Box Office Mojo.

However, it has managed to escape the 5 lowest opening weekends registered by MCU flicks. With its decent debut collection, it has beaten Captain America: The First Avenger, The Marvels, Thor, Eternals, The Incredible Hulk, and Ant-Man.

Check out the 5 lowest opening weekends by MCU films –

The Marvels – $46.11 million The Incredible Hulk – $55.4 million Ant-Man – $57.22 million Thor- $65.7 million Captain America: The First Avenger – $65.05 million

It also surpassed Eternals’ $71.3 million opening weekend. Meanwhile, the movie is now being promoted as The New Avengers. Thunderbolts*, aka The New Avengers, was released on May 2 in the US.

