When one thinks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they trace their steps back to ‘Iron Man’, which was released in 2008. However, people tend to forget the original flick which gave birth to it all – The Incredible Hulk. The movie was eventually shelved aside due to its disappointing performance and people forgot how great Edward Norton was as Bruce Banner. But new details have now revealed that the movie had an extremely powerful sequel that never happened.

Since 2008, Hulk has not received a solo outing which has pissed off the fans. Moreover, the character’s treatment throughout the years has raised questions if it will ever receive a solo movie. Director Louis Leterrier has now revealed that there was going to be an epic sequel which never happened. Let’s take a look at the deets.

In a recent conversation with Comicbook.com, Leterrier explained the sequel of The Incredible Hulk. He said, “Yeah there was like a whole sequel… There was like Grey Hulk, Red Hulks – there was a lot of good stuff that we were planning.” Tim Blake Nelson, who plays the Leader, revealed in 2008 that he was up for the sequel, As per The Direct, he said, “I really do hope [the sequel] happens, for all sorts of reasons. But yeah, we did, we had a great time on ‘Hulk’ together. I’m eager to do ‘Hulk 2’ if they make it… I’m signed on to do ‘Hulk 2’ and ‘3’ whether Edward [Norton’s] there or not, so it’s not even up to me… When I agreed to do ‘Hulk,’ I signed off for two sequels, so it’s a moot question.”

‘Modern Family’ star Ty Burrell who played Doc Samson in the 2008 flick, also had plans for the sequel. As per The Direct, Ty said in an old interview, “My pitch would be that he’s trying to cure Bruce — that he’s actually trying to help him, and he makes it worse. And it’s his ego that kind of causes the trouble… If we see the radiation, then I’ll definitely have the longer hair. Maybe we’ll have to go with a wig. I don’t know. [But I’m] voting for green, for sure!”

In the same interview, Leterrier said, “I really love the Leader because there’s something unstoppable about him, [but] it’s also not the same thing. It’s just different. The fact that [Leader] controls stuff with his mind — I just like that. There’s an idea here that’s more cinematic.” Over the years, The Incredible Hulk has gained immense popularity amongst MCU fans who find the movie underrated.

