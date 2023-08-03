The wildest casting process, and one that has held every Marvel Cinematic Universe fan by their throat, has to be that of Fantastic Four Reboot. The studio has been at it for a year if reports are to be traced back to the first name that popped up as the part of the much hyped report. But every time the fans have to go back to point zero after raising their hopes. Same happened recently when it was said Adam Driver has been roped in as Reed Richards and Margot Robbie is our Sue Storm, but like always the reportedly confirmed casting was suddenly called scrapped. There’s a new name now, and it is none other than Matt Smith.

For the unversed, Fantastic Four Reboot is said to be one of the most pivotal MCU projects for their next phase. The movie is set to bring back the first Marvel family into the MCU timeline and make them an integral part of it. Matt Shakman has been hired to write and direct the reboot, and the studio has been grinding to find the leading four members of the family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a new report, the studio has approached none other than the Doctor Who and The Crown actor Matt Smith to play Reed Richards, the leading man of the Fantastic Four. The reports say that it happened before the SAG-AFTRA strike began and there are also some plot details that bring Sue Storm to the lead. Below is all you need to know about the same.

As per a MCM Culture tweet, via Daniel Richtman, Matt Smith has been approached by the MCU Bosses to play Reed Richards in Fantastic Four Reboot. As per a Direct report that developed the story further, his team has decided to not comment and replied, “no comments,” to their questions about the rumours.

A new rumour now even suggests that Fantastic Four Reboot revolves around Sue Storm, and she is the lead of this story. It was also previously reported that the studio will focus on casting Sue first and later develop the rest of the world of the movie around her.

Fantastic Four Reboot is scheduled for a 2025 release as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Cara Delevingne Once Did Hot Yoga Exposing Her N*ked Body While Attempting A Perfect Headstand In A Snowy Backdrop – This Baddie Is Totally Savage & We Love Her To Bits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News