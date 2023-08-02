



Supermodel Cara Delevingne is a well know celebrity across the globe. The British actress-model is famous among fans for her presence on the ramp and how she speaks her mind – be it through words or actions, in real life. And today, we are here to talk about how she promotes body positivity by looking s*xy as hell.

Advertisement

Being one of the top supermodels, Cara has a killer figure and confidently flaunts it. Delevingne – who has an Instagram following of 42.7 million, keeps her fans up to date with what’s happening in her life by sharing posts and stories on the platform; that’s precisely how we came across this sensual, hot yoga picture of hers.

Advertisement

At the start of the year – around January 7, Cara Delevingne took to her Instagram story and shared some photos enjoying the snow in a snowy cabin. And in one of them, the supermodel showed her flexibility and body by doing a handstand completely n*ked.

Teasing her fan and followers, this picture of Cara Delevingne saw only the supermodel visible from her bre*st down – or should we say up owing to her legs being in the air and now on the floor… The living room couch acted like a censor and kept her b**bs away from the public eye. We bet Cara had a blast doing hot yoga and exercise just meters away from the snow covering the landscape in the background.

Check out the picture here:

What are your thoughts on this n*ked, hot yoga picture of Cara Delevingne? Let us know them in the comments!

For more Fashion news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Dakota Johnson Went Topless & Covered Her B**bs With Only A Cowboy Hat, Making Us Have A Déjà Vu’ Anastasia Steele’ Moment From Fifty Shades – How Is This Woman Even Real?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News