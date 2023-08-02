Sonam Kapoor, daughter of the veteran actor Anil Kapoor followed her father’s footsteps into the industry and debuted with Saawariya. She has given a few hit films, including Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat and others, but the actress often finds herself targeted by the netizens for her accent, talking style, acting skills and so on and so forth.

But Sonam has always been very confident about her craft, and now an old video where she spoke about why the mass likes her be it as a fashionista or as an actress, is resurfacing, and the Neerja actress got brutally trolled. Scroll below to check it out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor, apart from being an actress, also made a name in the fashion world. Millions of fans are following her for her style statement and fashion skills, and there’s no denying in that, but acting, umm that’s a doubt. Once, she appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, along with Anil Kapoor and spoke about her career. In the old video that is going viral once again, Sonam can be heard saying, “The kind of movies that I do whether it’s Raanjhanaa, whether it’s Mausam whether it’s or Bhaag Milka Bhaag or whether I Hate Luv Storys – they are girls next door, they are all real girls.”

Sonam Kapoor further added, “That’s what the thing is. The masses like me as regular girls or normal girls who have seen my film, and that’s why my films do the kind of business that they do. But the classes who read Vogue or watch Koffee With Karan, they like me as a fashion icon. So, I think I’m catering to both sides.”

Check out the video clip shared on Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossip:

As soon as the video started resurfacing, netizens trolled the actress brutally. One called her disillusioned and wrote, “How much can someone be disillusioned about themselves. It’s like me thinking at 8 years old that I will save my school from a terrorist attack…”

Another netizen commented, “I can safely say for both masses and classes that they would like it more for her to stop talking.”

One comment can be read, “Love how KJo is trying to hide his laughter! 💀”

Another comment was found, “Sonam at her peak delusion era! It’s amazing how these nepos are so far removed from the reality.”

Did you watch this episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Scared The Sh*t Out Out A Reporter, Jokingly Threatened To Kill Him Over Questions On His Smoking Habits: “Aapko Chor Diya… Mai Jail Me Hi Hota Agar Aap…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News