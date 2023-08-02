Bollywood’s popular art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai’s sudden demise reports have started to flood all over the media. The celebrated production designer has reportedly taken his own life at his studio. Scroll down to read further details of the report.

Nitin had spent 20 years of his life in the Hindi film industry and worked with renowned directors, including Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more. He created magical sets for Devdas, Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and others.

As per a recent report on ETimes, Nitin Chandrakant Desai has left this mortal plane for the heavenly abode at only 58 years old. Reportedly, he has ended his own life at his studio in Karjat. The prominent art director was the owner of the ND Studios, where this incident happened. Now, further details of the incident are awaited.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai’s brilliance could be seen in the movies like Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). He had even created the set for the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. He won many National Awards for his outstanding creation and set design.

Nitin founded his ND Studios in Karjat back in 2005, which later became an iconic place for movies like Jodhaa Akhbar and even reality shows like Bigg Boss. Apparently, last month he had performed a pooja in his studio and was also busy working in decoration for the Ganesh Chaturthi pandal for Ganpati mandal Lalbaugchya Raja.

We pray for Nitin Chandrakant Desai’s soul. May he rest in peace.

