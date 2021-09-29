Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is a bundle of joy to witness every weekend. Time and again, there are celebrities who grace the show and leave us cracking with their funny secrets. But the best from the season has to be the episode featuring Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Guess how the wifey reacted when a fan was flirting with her husband? Read on for details!

After successful footage of the episode that brought up a million stories, the TKSS team has now released an uncensored video. Kapil could be seen asking some ‘What If’ questions to the couple. If you think the host is the only funny person on the couch, you’ll be surprised to hear Sunita’s answers!

It all started with Govinda revealing how Sunita would wear short dresses during their initial relationship and would hold a dog in her hand. “Kahaan main 24 lakh Gayatri mantra, 50 lakh Mahamrityunjay kiya vyakti, 3-4 ghante pooja karta tha, toh maine kabhi socha hi nahi yeh (I am a man who chanted the Gayatri mantra 24 lakh times and the Mahamrityunjay mantra 50 lakh times. I would pray for three-four hours every day, I never expected this),” he added.

To this, Sunita was quick to add that she was a ‘Bandra girl’ while Govinda belonged to Virar. Hence, one can understand the difference. But the hilarious part when Kapil Sharma asked her reaction on a fan calling and flirting with her husband, left us in splits.

The Coolie No 1 actor reacted saying, “Puche toh sahi (she never bothers to ask).”

Sunita added that she would say, “Lage raho Munna bhai.”

The Kapil Sharma Show audience along with Archana Puran Singh were seen cracking up to the reaction!

