Sunil Grover is one of the most popular and reputed actors on Indian television. The comedian turned actor is now a part of the Bollywood film industry and OTT content too and is doing pretty well in his career. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when he was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and earned a massive amount of salary!

Sunil rose to fame with his stint in TKSS and became really successful with the same post the show became super popular.

Sunil Grover played the two popular characters on The Kapil Sharma Show i.e. one of Dr Mashoor Gulati and the other was Gutthi. He became immensely popular post his character became viral on social media and enjoyed a massive fan following post his stint in the show.

Reportedly, Sunil Grover was paid a hefty amount of money for a single episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. It was between 10-12 lakhs per day. Yes, we are serious. You can literally afford a new car with that kind of salary every day.

And it all makes sense, his rising popularity because of his sheer talent and hard work paid off. Post Sunil left TKSS, he received many offers from television as well as the Bollywood industry.

The comedian was later seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Bharat in a pivotal role. A while ago, he made his OTT debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav and the show received a lot of backlash because of its storyline.

Sunil Grover recently appeared in Zee5’s Sunflower and received amazing reviews by critics as well as his fans from across the globe.

What are your thoughts on Sunil’s salary from The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.

