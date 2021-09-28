Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show without a fail always makes our weekends (and every time we plan on re-watching an episode) an enjoyable time. From sharing sun moments to bring up old and cherished memories, the show ticks all the right boxes. In the recent episode of the comedy talk show, singer siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar graced the show.

While there, the host pulled their legs for a number of things and even asked the O Saki Saki singer why she asked her sister, Sonu Kakkar, to fill in for her on Indian Idol when she couldn’t make it recently. Read on to know her response and the banter that followed thereafter.

During The Kapil Sharma Show episode, Kapil informed all that after appearing in a few episodes on Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar handed over her seat to her elder sister Sonu Kakkar. This was done as she couldn’t make it to the sets during the COVID times. The host curiously questioned Neha, “Kya puri family ka contract hai Sony TV ke saath (Does the entire family have a contract with Sony TV)?”

Neha Kakkar joked that she has learned it from Kapil Sharma and said, “Saara kursi ka khel hai. Jab kursi chor ke jao na toh apne hi bande ko chor ke jaana chahiye. Kyun Archana ma’am (When you leave the chair, then you should leave it for your own people to sit on it. Isn’t it Archana ma’am)?” To this Archana Puran Singh replied, “Kisi aur ne yeh advice agar pehle le li hoti, toh yeh kursi usne khaali nahi chodi hoti (Had someone taken the advice before, he would have not left the chair empty).”

This statement was a dig was at Navjot Singh Sidhu who Archana has replaced as the permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. Responding to Mrs Singh’s statement, Kapil said that he is now busy with Congress and wouldn’t even want to return to the show.

In the same The Kapil Sharma Show episode, Neha Kakkar also opened up about her song ‘Khyal Rakhya Kar‘ where she had a fake baby bump. The singer also revealed how people assumed that she must have conceived before her wedding since the song came right after her marriage. Besides this, Tony Kakkar’s legs were also pulled for the repetition of phrases in his song.

