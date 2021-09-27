Advertisement

Neha Kakkar has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs over her recent appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show. She graced the comedy show with her brother Tony Kakkar as both promoted their latest track, Kanta Laga. A lot of fun conversations were witnessed including the time when the singer tricked the audience with a fake pregnancy post for her music video.

As one is aware, Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh after dating for a month or two. She even made a song on her wedding called ‘Nehu Da Vyah.’ One was shocked when she shared a photo with Rohan flaunting her baby bump back in December. It was later revealed that the picture was a promo for their song, Khayaal Rakhya Kar.

Talking about the same, Kapil Sharma shared, “In between, Neha had shared a post on Instagram. She and Rohan were posing together with Neha showing off a baby bump and the caption was ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar.’ I got so emotional, I’ve known her for years, so I commented on the post ‘God bless you.’”

Kapil Sharma continued, “I even personally message her to send my wishes. She then told me, ‘Bhaiya, this is for a song.’” The host then gave a straight face look and it left Archana Puran Singh in splits.

Check out The Kapil Sharma Show promo below:

Meanwhile, Kanta Laga marked the collaboration of Neha Kakkar along with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tony Kakkar. The song opened up to mixed response from the audience but fans have already made it a hit track.

It was recently revealed that Neha learnt the hook steps within a single day. The choreographer taught her all the movies minutes before the take began.

