From Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha To Heropanti 2 - 17 Bollywood Biggies Get Release Dates Within 2 Days

A day before yesterday, Rohit Shetty announced the release date of his highly-anticipated Sooryavanshi. Post it, many Bollywood biggies have announced their new arrival dates. It’s clearly the impact of theatres reopening in Maharashtra.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray officially announced the reopening of theatres from 22nd October 2021. As soon as the announcement came in, many biggies got their new release dates. As Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, is the biggest market of Bollywood, filmmakers were awaiting the theatres in the state to reopen.

As announced by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is releasing on Diwali 2021. Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been booked for 14th February 2022 (Valentine’s Day)

Below is the complete list of Bollywood biggies and their updated release date:

Sooryavanshi – Diwali 2021

Bunty Aur Babli 2 – 19th November 2021

Satyameva Jayate 2 – 26th November 2021

Tadap – 3rd December 2021

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – 10th December 2021

83 – Christmas 2021

Jersey – 31st December 2021

Prithviraj – 21st January 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha – 14th February 2022

Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 25th February 2022

Bachchan Pandey – 4th March 2022

Shamshera – 18th March 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 25th March 2022

MayDay – 29th April 2022

Heropanti 2 – 6th May 2022

Raksha Bandhan – 11th August 2022

Ram Setu – Diwali 2022

