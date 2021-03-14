Love doesn’t come easy for everyone. We have all had our fair share of struggles when it comes to matters of our heart. Similarly, Aamir Khan has had his own share of heartbreaks before finally meeting the one who loved him equally. Read to know the scoop below.

Aamir is celebrating his 56th birthday today and has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades.

Aamir Khan once appeared on Komal Nahata’s talk show ‘Starry Nights’ and revealed that he has been very unlucky in love. “I kind of fell in love for the first time when I was about 10 or 11. It was silent love, one-sided love but I was madly in love with this girl. I couldn’t express, no way! I was a very shy person,” he said.

On being asked by the host, if the girl was aware of his feeling, Aamir Khan said, “I don’t think so.” In fact, the actor further revealed that he met the girl later and still didn’t have the courage to confess his feelings towards her.

Talking about relationships and love early on in his life, Aamir Khan revealed, “Actually, I was very unlucky in love, early on. I remember, the first three times, I was rejected. After the third time, I was like, ‘This is not working for me.’ It was not until I was 16 or something that I finally met a girl who also liked me.”

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor got married to Reena Dutta, who happened to be his neighbour, and shares two children with her named Junaid and Ira. The couple got married in 1986 and got divorced in 2002. Later in 2005, Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao and shares a 9-year-old son named Azad.

Happy birthday, Aamir Khan.

