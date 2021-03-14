It may be Rohit Shetty’s birthday, but he made sure that all his fans get a special surprise on his special day. Yes! We know that you all are waiting to hear news regarding when the release date of Sooryavanshi will be announced. Well, your wait is over and here is the official announcement of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer cop-universe film.

Advertisement

The film, whose trailer released last year, was supposed to hit theatres in 2020 itself. But, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans had to go through this unbearable wait. Now the time is here, so brace yourselves and get ready for the madness in Shetty style.

Advertisement

Today morning Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif took to their Instagram and announced the release date of their most-awaited film Sooryavanshi. The duo revealed that the film would hit the cinema halls on April 30.

Sharing a teaser video on Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, “We promised you all a cinematic experience, and that’s what you will get…the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police (Woman police officer) #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on April 30 2021.” Check out the post below:

We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get…the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police👮‍♀️ #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril pic.twitter.com/IZbczUqmqu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2021

Woah! Did you get goosebumps too? Well, Thankyou Rohit Shetty, for this treat on your birthday. We are sure that it will definitely be a happy Sunday for most of your fans.

The video read, “One year ago, on March 2 2020, Sooryavanshi trailer was launched, and our beloved audience showered it with love. But little did we know what was coming. The world came to a sudden halt. We had to issue a statement postponing the release of our film. But we promised our audience that Sooryavanshi will be back in theatres when the time is right. We know it’s been a year but a promise is a promise. And guess what the wait is finally over. Aa Rahi Hai Police… Releasing worldwide in cinemas only… April 30.”

Must Read: Disha Patani Shoots A Bikini Sequence For Ek Villain 2? Actress Spotted At A Mumbai Beach!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube