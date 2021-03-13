Rumi Jaffery’s crime thriller Chehre has been grabbing all eyeballs ever since its first poster was released. The fact that Rhea Chakraborty went missing from the poster became a big topic of discussion for many. We all know that the Jalebi actress is going through a tough time after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. And maybe that is why even the makers are a bit sceptical whether to bring in the actress for promoting the film or not.

The film’s release date has been preponed from April 30 to April 9. Rhea plays the female lead opposite Emraan Hashmi. So shouldn’t she be brought ahead to promote the film? Well, keep reading further to know the conclusion drawn.

Ever since Rhea Chakraborty has been to Jail in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, things have not been flowery for the actress. She is maintaining a low profile since then. While the film’s director Rumi Jaffrey feels the actress is ready to face the world, other well-wishers think she would be bombarded with awkward questions if she had to come out in public to promote the film.

The teaser of Chehre was recently released, and yet again, Rhea Chakraborty went missing from it. A few weeks back, director Rumi Jaffrey had spoken to SpotboyE and had revealed, “I have throughout maintained she’s an innocent victim. She and her family didn’t deserve this. Her father has served the country for years. I worked with her before all this (the tragic aftermath of Sushant’s death) in Chehre. I was going to shoot a love story in London with Sushant and Rhea for producer Vashu Bhagnani after the lockdown. But God had other plans.”

In a recent development, Rhea Chakraborty, along with 33 others has been named in a charge sheet they filed recently regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case. According to the report, the charge sheet also has statements of 200 witnesses. Thechargsheet is more than 12,000 pages in hard copy, and about 50,000 pages in digital format have been submitted in the NDPS court by the agency.

Now, what do you think? Should Rhea promote the film or not?

