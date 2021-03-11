Chehre Teaser Out! Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan Hashmi Set The Mood With Their Intriguing Voice, Unveils New Release Date

March 11th, 2021, Mumbai: As 2021 has brought a new ray of hope, the Indian film industry is back on track with their blockbuster cinemas. The films that were supposed to release in 2020 are now all set to get a theatrical release this year. Anand Pandit’s much-awaited Mystery thriller directed by Rumy Jafry “Chehre” is now ready to hit the screens on 9th April 2021.

Advertisement

The film earlier was dated to release on 30th April but due to the love garnered by the fans on the posters, the makers of the films have now decided to release the film almost a month earlier.

Advertisement

While announcing the new date, the makers have also released the teaser of Chehre which is full of intriguing and powerful dialogues.

Link :

The film revolves around multiple characters who unravel the secrets of a few ‘Chehre’. The film also becomes a special one as it marks megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s first film of 2021. Also, it will be the first time the audience will witness Big B and Emraan Hashmi sharing the screen-space and people are already excited to enjoy the tug of war between these two.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, which is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 9th April 2021.

Must Read: Why Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan Is A New Boycott Material On Twitter? Here’s The Answer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube