Internet, especially Twitter is a funny thing! Within a blink of an eye, you will get to see new trends taking a spot in the top 10. Nowadays, one hashtag is really famous amongst Twitteratis and that’s #Boycott (whatever). The latest one to get trapped is Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan.

Unlike the recent Tandav controversy, the film hasn’t irked netizens with its content as it is yet to be released. It’s the Sushant Singh Rajput row and CAA issue that has dragged the film in unnecessary talk.

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar had supported protests against the CAA bill that was presented by Narendra Modi led Indian government. Since then, Farhan has been a target of the people belonging to a certain ideology. Also, as Sushant Singh Rajput case is yet to get the verdict, his fans are calling out to boycott all Bollywood films as they believe that he lost his life due to Bollywood’s bad game.

We hope the unnecessary drama around Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan settles down very soon.

Check out how netizens who are part of #BoycottToofan are reacting:

Will never watch movie of people who are against Hindu, part of Tukde tukde gang & supported Rhea.#BoycottToofan — Gaurav Mishra ♂️ (@IAmGMishra) March 10, 2021

Farhan Movie Toofan Teaser will release on 12th March be ready to dislike.Dislike Toofan Teaser#BoycottToofan

Bollywood ko meliga👊

Boycott ka tufan👊👊

Totally Boycott bollywood Drugi gang👊

No Sushant No Bollywood👊

No Politics In SSR Case@ApurvaU21 @kundu_koushani @van_geh pic.twitter.com/DD8p6J6ZZR — Khushi ( Rimps Choudhary) (@Khushi19642991) March 10, 2021

Boycott Bollywood Films forever

No Sushant No Bollywood #BoycottToofan No Politics In SSR Case pic.twitter.com/Y73lvuJRFj — SHAHNAZ 🇱🇰 (@itsSSR4747) March 10, 2021

#boycottToofan#boycottToofan

No Politics In SSR Case Roses are Red

Violets are Blue

Let's Boycott Bollywood

Me and You What you think SSRians — nobuddy (@nobuddy772100) March 10, 2021

Once @FarOutAkhtar said in CAA protest "kuch toh hoga jo itne log eksaath protest kar rahe hain" so that's why I also took a participate in trending #boycottToofan #CAA #FarhanAkhtar https://t.co/Qu2znm25Zb — macho man (@yashwant59) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Toofan releases on 21st May 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

