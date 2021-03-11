Twitter Sees Boycott Trend For Farhan Akhtar's Toofan
Netizens Urges To Boycott Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan (PC: Instagram/Twitter)

Internet, especially Twitter is a funny thing! Within a blink of an eye, you will get to see new trends taking a spot in the top 10. Nowadays, one hashtag is really famous amongst Twitteratis and that’s #Boycott (whatever). The latest one to get trapped is Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan.

Unlike the recent Tandav controversy, the film hasn’t irked netizens with its content as it is yet to be released. It’s the Sushant Singh Rajput row and CAA issue that has dragged the film in unnecessary talk.

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar had supported protests against the CAA bill that was presented by Narendra Modi led Indian government. Since then, Farhan has been a target of the people belonging to a certain ideology. Also, as Sushant Singh Rajput case is yet to get the verdict, his fans are calling out to boycott all Bollywood films as they believe that he lost his life due to Bollywood’s bad game.

We hope the unnecessary drama around Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan settles down very soon.

Check out how netizens who are part of #BoycottToofan are reacting:

Meanwhile, Toofan releases on 21st May 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

