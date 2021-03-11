Pratik Gandhi is currently on cloud nine after enjoying the unprecedented success of Scam 1992. He played Harshad Mehta that will go down as one of the best performances in Indian web history. As expected, the actor is flooded with several projects and recently during an interview, he spilt beans on it.

Pratik revealed having both Hindi films and Gujrati films in his kitty. Being a theatre guy, he is also geared up for his new play which will go live very soon. On the whole, Pratik is currently amongst the busiest actors.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Pratik Gandhi shared, “There are a couple of Hindi and Gujarati films in line. I am also looking forward to opening one of my plays. Theatre is where I come from and I don’t want to leave it for sure.”

Speaking of tapping other regional territories, Pratik Gandhi said, “I am not at all going to put the regional film industry on the side. In fact, I feel that cinema has no language. I’m open to exploring different regional cinema also because each language has a different performance drama. I would happily do any Malayalam or Bengali film if the script is good and I get a good challenge as an actor.”

Meanwhile, recently in a talk with Mid Day, Pratik spoke on how OTT has changed the game for all.

“The web has created a new avenue for actors like us. Now, the audience is looking for actors who can create different characters; they are no longer chasing stars. If you see the nominees in the best actor category across different award galas, you will notice that there are no famous last names,” said Pratik Gandhi.

