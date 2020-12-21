Pratik Gandhi starrer Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has become one of the most successful shows of 2020, and there is no doubt about that. While the show continues to garner love, as per fans it was snubbed at the recent Filmfare OTT awards. While many were bashing the event and labelling it as fake and hypocrite, Hansal Mehta has now come out and cleared the air why it wasn’t given any award at the event. Read on to know what the filmmaker has to say about the same. Scroll below!

Scam 1992, which stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead is based on the controversial life of Harshad Mehta and centres his biggest stock market scam that he carried out in 1992. The show written by Hansal Mehta went on to be loved by everyone and hailed for the detailing. The Internet has already crowned it the best of 2020. Amid these comes this report today.

While the Filmfare OTT Awards saw Paatal Lok, Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee and others walk away with honour, there was no mention of Scam 1992 in the event. This left the Twitterati agitated who decided to lash out at the publication. One such user said that the organisation did not recognise real talent yet again. This tweet in no time reaches the creator Hansal Mehta.

The Tweet read, “Once again @filmfare doesn’t recognise and appreciate the real talent. But this time in OTT platform. No awards for Scam 1992 the Harshad Mehta story. Scam 1992 which wins everybody’s heart you are above this @filmfare #pratikgandhi #hansalmehta #shreyadhanwanthary.”

Hansal Mehta who had come across many such reactions decided to clear the air around. The filmmaker revealed that Scam 1992 released much after the deadline for the entries to 2020 Filmfare OTT Awards was gone. “Seeing many tweets echoing similar sentiments. #Scam1992 was released much after the cutoff date for this year’s #FilmfareOTTAwards. Hence it was not eligible for nomination. Our biggest award is the love we continue to receive from you,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hansal Mehta added, “Fantastic nominees, each deserving an award. And absolutely deserving winners. These awards were a much needed celebration of genuine talent. So heartwarming to witness.”

