OTT is a huge place in terms of content and dynamics and it has gotten even better amid the pandemic. With everyone stuck at home and having time to watch shows on OTT, it has brought a boom in the content space. This year we have seen some incredible performers like Scam 1992’s Pratik Gandhi to Paatal Lok’s Ishwak Singh.

Today, we are going to talk about the best male performances of OTT this year.

An actor not only put in looks but also his heart and soul into the character. It takes a lot of hard work to get into the skin of the character and nail it on screen. This year, there have been 4 path-breaking actors i.e. Karan Tacker, Ishwak Singh, Pratik Gandhi and Ritwik Bhowmik who are setting new standards on OTT platforms.

We bring to you 4 actors who made their web debuts in 2020 and stood out for their impeccable performances and strong screen presence:

Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker, who made his debut as an actor with a television drama, emerged as a leading television star. Early this year, the talented actor forayed into the OTT space with Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops, a Hotstar Special. His performance as a RAW agent was a testament to his versatility and he went on to receive wide acclaim for it. Needless to say, he struck gold with his first web show and proved his mettle with a character that he tried his hands-on for the first time. Special Ops opened up interesting opportunities for Karan who has some exciting projects lined up.

Ishwak Singh

Ishwak Singh made many heads turn as a suave and charming man in Veere Di Wedding. But it was the Amazon Prime Original series, Paatal Lok, that proved his acting prowess and earned him good reviews from the audience and the critics. His portrayal of a sincere cop from the heartland in his debut web series won him a lot of praises and he emerged as one of the most promising faces in showbiz. The actor will next be seen in Unpaused, an Amazon Prime Original anthology film where he will be seen playing a confidante to a married woman.

Pratik Gandhi

The theatre and film actor, who carved a niche for himself in the Gujarati entertainment circuit, made his foray into the digital world with SonyLIV’s Scam 1992 based on the life and the times of financial maven, Harshad Mehta. Even though all the actors won accolades for their performances in the web show, it was Pratik Gandhi who was the ultimate show stealer. His portrayal of a stockbroker who starts out as a salesman and goes on to become a financial Czar in the money market was immensely appreciated. Needless to say, he has emerged as one of the most promising and sought-after actors in the world of Hindi entertainment.

Ritwik Bhowmik

The young actor marked his debut as a lead actor in Amazon Prime Original’s Bandish Bandits. His performance as a shy but determined Indian classical singer who braves all odds to make his guru proud of him won many hearts. Ritwik has not only captured the imagination of throngs of female fans but also got the film fraternity talking about him. He is surely a talent to watch out for.

Which was your favourite performance from the above-mentioned list? Tell us in the comments below.

