Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who won many new fans as the psycho Hathoda Tyagi in the web series Paatal Lok earlier this year, wants to unwind by exploring deep sea diving. He wants to explore the beauty of corals.

“I want to do deep sea diving and see the corals before it’s dead because I have been hearing that corals are going to die soon and they are already considered extinct in many terrains. So, that’s something I really want to see. I want to see the beautiful deep water sea and the marines and plants,” Abhishek told IANS.

Abhishek is currently holidaying in Goa with his friends.

Abhishek was recently seen in a cameo in Abhishek Sharma’s new comedy drama, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which features Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee expressed shock on hearing about the death of Asif Basra. Abhishek had worked with the late actor in Paatal Lok.

Abhishek, who had also worked as a casting director for a while, roped in Basra in several projects including “Once Upon A Time In Mumbai” and “Knock Out”.

“These were my early years in this industry,I had met him (Asif Basra) through my senior Gautam Kishanchandani. He had cast Asif ji in the film ‘Black Friday’. And then we cast him in many advertisements, TVCs and recently in ‘Paatal Lok’,” Abhishek recalled while speaking to IANS.

