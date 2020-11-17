Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given Review: From being irresponsible in 2019, Hart is back with a set in which he’s still irresponsible, but he no more gives a fu*k about being irresponsible. His latest stand-up pandemic comedy Netflix special captures him at the comfort of his house.

The special starts with Hart having a little pre-show talk with his family after which he walks down to his living room while appreciating the portraits of some legends he has in the passage to his hallway.

Hart starts the session with some COVID-19 jokes sharing his first-hand experience with the disease. Beginning with some smartly-penned denial jokes, he underlines some stupid trends with the perfect dash of humour.

The set-up of performing in his living room creates the perfect atmospheric of watching a stand-up because most of us will actually watch this from our living rooms. So, it makes you one of those sitting in Kevin Hart’s living room listening to him rant about how his kids’ school doesn’t respect his level of celebrity.

In a very ‘Kevin Hart’ way, he opens up about the pros & cons of being a celebrity. After a joke of “how I joke only about my wife and kids,” Kevin starts talking about his wife and kids. He even admits he’ll have to gift a Tesla truck or something expensive to his ex-wife for a couple of surprise jokes on her.

After a couple of racist jokes on Italians and a set on one-armed people, he highlights the current-in of ‘cancel culture’. Towards the end, he hopes to have his moment of fame as Seinfeld had with his ‘brick oven Pizza’ or ‘BOP’ as Hart would say. This result in a beautiful fallback moment about ‘BOP’ in the end.

All said and done; this is Kevin Hart at his candid best! He jumps into doing tragicomedy in the final half of the show and that works well. With too many ‘there I said it’ moments, Hart optimally uses the ‘this is my house, and I can say whatever I want’ card. With a mini-set on ‘Hart’s Art Of Not Giving A Fu*k’, he does full justice to the title of this show. If you’re in for this brand of humour, don’t even wait for the weekend to watch this.

Four Stars!

