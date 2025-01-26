On The Graham Norton Show, Kevin Hart opened up about a terrifying moment when the plane’s front wheel broke during landing, sending flames shooting out. “I almost died,” Hart said, recalling how he calmly accepted the situation. “It was one of those moments when I thought, ‘This is it.’” And just like that, he was cool with it—no panic, just pure calm.

While Hart’s near-death experience sounds like something out of a movie, it’s Lift that’s all about high stakes in the air. In the film, a group of criminals tries to steal $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane at 40,000 feet. Hart plays Cyrus, a mob boss who leads the heist. But here’s the twist—this movie marks Hart’s first serious role. “In this film, I’m an action star. You can probably tell by looking at my arms!” he joked. Finally, the guy who’s usually cracking jokes is playing it straight in a thriller, and fans are loving the transformation.

But back to that plane incident—while Hart’s character faces high-flying drama on screen, this was the real deal. And even though he’s known for his humor, in the moment, Hart was shockingly chill. It’s a reminder that sometimes life throws you into situations way crazier than any heist movie plot.

Also, joining Hart on The Graham Norton Show was Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, who’s getting ready to drop her own Netflix project, Griselda. In this show, Vergara plays notorious cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco, and she talked about the struggle to lose her Colombian accent for the role. “There was pressure on me to lose it and I thought it would not be that hard, that I could do some classes and have any role I wanted,” Vergara said. Spoiler: it didn’t exactly go as planned.

Hart and Vergara were just two of the big names on Norton’s sofa this week, but their stories of surviving and transforming gave the show an extra layer of drama. From Hart’s life-or-death plane moment to his badass new role in Lift, it’s clear that this guy’s done more than just make us laugh—he’s ready to step up when things get serious.

