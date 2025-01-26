Robert Downey Jr. almost played Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four – instead, he became Iron Man, the ultimate game changer.

But here’s the twist: the part went to Julian McMahon, and Downey Jr. ended up with a little character called Iron Man – you might’ve heard of him. Jon Favreau, the mastermind behind Iron Man, recalled the casting drama in a 15th-anniversary chat with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. “I remember Robert had come in for a general on Iron Man,” Favreau said. “You had all met with him already for Doctor Doom or something on another project.” So, while Downey Jr. was busy eyeing the villain side, the universe had bigger plans—those plans being a billionaire genius with a penchant for sarcasm.

What’s fascinating here is how Downey Jr. had already made waves in Marvel’s earlier flicks. Before becoming the shining face of the MCU, he was Doctor Doom in the making. But the Iron Man audition? That was different. “He just got it,” Favreau continued. “He’s got that sparkle in his eye, and he’s ready.” And with that, the rest was history. The Iron Man role clicked, and we got the superhero we all know and love today.

It wasn’t just a Doctor Doom miss; it was the start of something that would shake the entire movie world. Iron Man launched the MCU into hyperspeed in 2008, and RDJ was at the helm, showing the world that a metal suit and sharp wit could dominate the box office. Marvel wasn’t the only franchise with a what could’ve been moment – Chris Evans was no stranger to comic book roles. Before donning the stars and stripes as Captain America, Evans had already played Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in Fantastic Four and its sequel. In that era, Marvel heroes hopped from one universe to another, but somehow, it all worked out.

Now, Evans is firmly Captain America and RDJ’s Iron Man was one of the pillars of the MCU’s rise. Those early roles and near-misses feel almost like a prelude to the megastars they became. And speaking of Fantastic Four, the new wave of Marvel casting continues. Joseph Quinn of Stranger Things is set to play Johnny Storm, with Vanessa Kirby taking on Sue Storm. We’ve got Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. It’s a new era, but it’s hard to shake the memory of the what-ifs from the past.

Though Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer didn’t carry the same weight as Iron Man or Avengers: Endgame, Downey Jr. still calls it “some of his best work.” He may not have landed the villain role, but that movie has a place in Marvel history. Sometimes, the castings that didn’t happen that shape the future more than the ones that did. And hey, if RDJ had gone down the Doctor Doom path, would we have even gotten Iron Man? Probably not. And the world is better for it.

For more of the latest Hollywood content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Millie Bobby Brown Sizzles In Brazilian Bikini & Matrix-Inspired Look On Sun-Soaked Getaway

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News