Before Robert Downey Jr. became Iron Man and a global phenomenon, the journey to donning that iconic suit wasn’t smooth or safe. Believe it or not, he was nearly blinded during the first Iron Man film in 2008 due to some seriously rough wardrobe choices. When Downey Jr. first stepped into the suit, Marvel was still working on a tight budget. Forget fancy CGI; the man was rocking a heavy metal suit.

As he told David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, “The helmet went on, and it slammed closed. I couldn’t see anything. Then these LED lights went on and it was like The Manchurian Candidate… I was absolutely blinded.” Talk about a superhero struggle. But here’s the kicker: this wasn’t just some minor inconvenience. The production was looking to cut costs wherever possible, which meant that, at first, Downey Jr. had to do much of the action in the actual suit. “They wanted to spend as little as they could on CG replacement,” he explained.

So there he was, stumbling around in a pitch-black helmet, trying to act like he’d just landed on a rooftop. Cue the danger. Of course, the tech eventually caught up. By the time we hit Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Downey Jr. was free from the burdens of metal and poor visibility. His suits, Mark L and Mark LXXXV used nanotechnology and were housed in a small device on Tony Stark’s chest. Talk about an upgrade, no more blind stunts or squeezing into clunky armor.

But the struggles didn’t end with just the suit. Downey Jr. also revealed how his background influenced his creative process. Raised by writers, he grew up in an environment where everything could be better, even the jokes in a script. “There are certain occasions where I’m like, ‘This big block I’m not going to touch it because you shouldn’t play with it,'” he said. “But pretty much everything else I think can always be improved.” Maybe that’s why Tony Stark always seemed one step ahead, not just on-screen but also in the creative process.

So, while the Iron Man suit may have evolved into a technological marvel, Robert Downey Jr.’s early experience was far from a walk in the park. But in the end, all that hard work paid off; he became a global icon, and Tony Stark’s journey from blinding helmet to nanotech genius was just one part of his legacy.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Revealed She Didn’t Entirely Get The Plot Of Mother! Despite Dating Director Darren Aronofsky

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News