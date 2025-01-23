The 82nd Golden Globes Awards, which aired in 2025, was hosted by American comedian Nikki Glaser. She also has extensive experience as a television presenter and host. Nikki has also worked on various films and television productions, notably collaborating with fellow comedian and presenter Amy Schumer on films such as 2015’s Train Wreck and 2018’s I Feel Pretty. She’s also been a part of Comedy Central roasts, where she used her comedic chops to poke fun at celebrities such as Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, and Alex Baldwin.

Nikki Glaser Was The First Female Solo Host Of The Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser’s hosting gig at the Golden Globes made history, as she was the first woman to host the awards show on her own. She reached this point after a long, illustrious career in comedy. Nikki began dabbling in comedy when she was a college student at the age of 18. In an interview with Revue, she cited Sarah Silverman as an inspiration, picturing what her role model would say when observing the students in her college cafeteria.

Nikki moved into television by appearing on late-night comedy shows hosted by established talents such as Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien. By 2016, she starred in her first stand-up comedy special, Perfect, on Comedy Central. In 2019, she debuted on Netflix with a stand-up special called Bangin’.

With her increasing prominence thanks to her stand-up comedy specials, she branched off into the world of podcasts and social media, embracing the opportunities provided by social media and online platforms to advance her career. An early podcast she co-hosted from 2011-2014 was You Had To Be There, which she hosted with Sara Schaefer. Glaser also proved her chops as a debater in CBC Radio One’s The Debaters, where she spoke on topics such as the “Early to Bed” saying.

Nikki Glaser began her film career in earnest around the 2010s. She had a minor role in 2009’s I Punched a Clown, followed by working with Jordan Brady on two stand-up comedy documentaries, I Am Comic and I Am Road Comic. Her other film roles include Lisa in 2015’s Trainwreck and Clair in 2016’s Punching Henry.

The comedian continued her television career by co-hosting Nikki & Sara Live alongside Sara Schaefer in 2013 and hosting Not Safe with Nikki Glaser on Comedy Central in 2015. In 2023, Nikki and her family appeared on Celebrity Family Feud to compete against singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha.

When she spoke to CBS Sunday Morning about her hosting the Golden Globes, Nikki claimed that she isn’t playing a character or putting up a front when doing comedy. The TV personality admitted that earlier in her career, she did “have to be fake” as she was still getting the hang of her craft, but nowadays, she considers putting on an act exhausting.

Nikki Glaser has struggled with alcohol and smoking addiction in the past before becoming sober in 2012. She currently lives in St. Louis.

