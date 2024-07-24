On the latest episode of his Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the former Late Night host confessed that he was once jealous of Matthew Perry after his ex-Lisa Kudrow lauded her late costar’s comedic talents.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Conan O’Brien had his ex-girlfriend Lisa Kudrow as a guest. Friends star Lisa Kudrow and Conan O’Brien dated between 1988 and 1993. During the latest episode of his podcast, the late-night talk show host confessed that he felt uneasy when Kudrow began shooting the first season of Friends.

O’Brien recalled receiving a phone call from Lisa Kudrow in which she praised her late costar, Matthew Perry, for his comedic talents. “You started doing that show, and you called me up, and you were raving about Matthew, and you were saying, he’s so funny, and there was part of me that was jealous,” O’Brien confessed.

O’Brien continued, “Like, I was, ‘Okay. I’ll make you laugh pretty hard.’ And you were like, ‘No, you don’t understand. This guy’s really [funny].'”

Although O’Brien was initially envious of his then-girlfriend’s new costar, Matthew Perry, the comedian said he eventually came around to her view of the late actor after seeing him in action.

O’Brien said, “There was part of me that was like [jealous], and then I was watching him and going, ‘Yep.'”

When Lisa Kudrow interjected O’Brien, saying he is also “one of the funniest people I know”, the comedian downplayed her compliment, saying, “Well, now it’s hard to hear, you see.” she then quipped “But it is true. That’s just a fact. But [Perry] was such a huge [star].”

Lisa Kudrow portrayed Phoebe Buffay on Friends, which ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004. Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing alongside other costars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

