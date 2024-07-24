The story arcs on Days of Our Lives often lean toward the outlandish, but sometimes, the storylines are so ridiculous that even actors have to put their foot down. Such was the case for Days of Our Lives star Melissa Reeves, who, over the years, has gained a reputation for quitting the show several times.

Melissa Reeves joined the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives as Jennifer Horton in 1985. In 1995, she abruptly left during the show’s thirtieth anniversary, prompting Corday Productions and Sony TV Entertainment to sue her for breach of contract. Reeves settled the case outside of court and paid an undisclosed sum to the network.

After five years, Melissa Reeves returned to Days of Our Lives in 2000 but quit again for the second time in 2006 after she became frustrated with the storyline, which had ventured into absurd territory.

In the 1990s, critics panned Days of Our Lives writing after the show deviated from depicting realistic stories to covering outlandish supernatural elements.

Melissa Reeves left the show after the writers repeatedly killed and revived her onscreen husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), leaving audiences in disbelief.

Melissa Reeves did not comment on her frustrations with head writer James E Reilley, who loved killing off Matthew Ashford off the show. However, when asked about his character, Jack Deveraux, “coming back from the dead” — for the third time — the Ashford sympathized with Reeves’s frustrations and responded, “It is hard to play that because, at a certain point, it becomes too unreal…actors look at that and think, ‘What is this — the “Cartoon Network”‘

Melissa Reeves did eventually return to the daytime series in 2010 before leaving the show again in 2020.

Must Read: Dave Bautista Starrer My Spy: The Eternal City Ending Explained: What Happens To Bishop Crane?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News