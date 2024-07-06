In 2020, “Days of Our Lives” soap star Melissa Reeves made headlines after a website reported Fired in the Wake of Anti-Black Lives Matter Controversy. Shortly after, the said website, TV Line, issued an apology for falsely reporting the story, but only after multiple publications picked up the story, leading many fans to believe the soap star was laid off.

In June 2020, the 53-year-old Melissa Reeves, who plays Jennifer Rose Horton on Days of Our Lives, faced backlash from fans for liking conservative commentator Candace Owens’s anti-Black Lives Matter posts online. Reeves liked the post amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd.

In the post, Owens made a statement denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming it is “NOT” a charity and questioned where its “hundreds of millions” of donations go.

Melissa Reeves’s liking of the post created a social media storm, with fans demanding the Days of Our Lives actress be fired from the show. Shortly after, TVLine, which describes itself as a site that offers “a concentrated stream of breaking TV news, original previews and insightful recaps/reviews,” published an erroneous story headlined, “Days of our Lives’ Melissa Reeves Fired in Wake of Anti-Black Lives Matter Controversy.”

The website deleted the story, claiming that Melissa Reeves had been employed on the long-running soap series Days Of Our Lives.

The website also apologized for falsely reporting that soap star Melissa Reeves was fired from Days of Our Lives and chalked up the reporting to a “technical error.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), they wrote, “Due to technical error, a story was briefly published on TVLine on Monday evening—and has since surfaced on several of our partner feeds, most notably Yahoo—that erroneously claims ‘Days of Our Lives’ has fired Melissa Reeves. The story is false. Melissa Reeves has not been fired from ‘Days of Our Lives.’ In the meantime, we apologize for the error.”

It is still unclear why the site would publish a false story. Meanwhile, Melissa Reeves, who joined the NBC soap Days of Our Lives in 1985 as Jennifer Rose Horton, left the show in 2020, saying she didn’t want to travel from her home in Tennessee to California during the pandemic. However, earlier this year, she returned to Salem after a three-year absence.

Must Read: When ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Producer Albert Alarr ‘Forcibly Kissed’ An Actress & The Soap Opera Was Put On Pause

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News