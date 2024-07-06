Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s Fly Me to the Moon has given a moon-landing twist to the rom-com genre. Set during the 1960s, the film blends history with fiction to showcase a love story against the backdrop of the space race.

As the USA and the Soviet Union aim for the sky, sparks fly between the NASA director and a marketing executive hired to fix the agency’s image. If you are looking forward to watching the exciting chemistry between Johansson and Tatum, here is when Fly Me to the Moon will be released.

How to Watch Fly Me to the Moon?

Fly Me to the Moon is going to be released in cinemas in North America on Friday, July 12th, 2024. While the producers were earlier planning to release the film directly on streaming, the highly positive response from multiple test audiences made them change their mind. The film will still be getting a streaming release on Apple TV+, but on a later date, which has not been revealed yet. Meanwhile, to help with your wait, here is the trailer for Fly Me to the Moon:

What is Fly Me to the Moon About?

The film follows Kelly Jones, a marketing expert, and Cole Davis, the director in charge of the Apollo 11 mission at NASA. With low public support for the moon program, Kelly is hired to boost interest in the mission among the masses. As Cole and Kelly work together and start to fall for each other, they also have a big task at hand: filming a fake moon landing in case the real mission fails.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Fly Me to the Moon is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones, brought in to fix NASA’s public image, wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup, and the countdown truly begins.”

Who all are in the Cast of Fly Me to the Moon?

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum play the roles of Kelly Jones and Cole Davis, respectively. The film also stars Woody Harrelson as Moe Berkus, Joe Chrest as Senator Vanning, Art Newkirk as General Alexei Leonov, Ashley Kings as Patricia Collins, and Jim Rash as Lance Vespertine.

The rest of the cast includes Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Eva Pilar. The film is directed by Greg Berlanti, known for helming movies like The Broken Hearts Club, and Love, Simon.

