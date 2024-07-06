Apple TV+ is coming up with a new mystery thriller featuring Rashida Jones. Titled Sunny, the show is set in Japan and stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in the country who loses her husband and son in a plane crash.

Suzie then finds support in Sunny, a domestic robot provided by her husband’s company, and the two unravel what actually transpired with her family. We are surely intrigued by the premise, and if you are too, here is the premiere date and release schedule of Sunny on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ Sunny: Release Schedule

Sunny is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 10th, 2024. The series is going to consist of 10 episodes, with the first two debuting together on the premiere day. A weekly schedule will be followed from there on, with new episodes released every Wednesday. Here is the complete release schedule:

Episode 1: He’s in Refrigerators: July 10th, 2024

Episode 2: July 10th, 2024

Episode 3: July 17th, 2024

Episode 4: July 24th, 2024

Episode 5: July 31st, 2024

Episode 6: August 7th, 2024

Episode 7: August 14th, 2024

Episode 8: August 21st, 2024

Episode 9: August 28th, 2024

Episode 9: September 4th, 2024

Apple TV+ Sunny: Storyline

As per the official synopsis by Apple TV+, Sunny follows “Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company.”

“Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship. Together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family and become dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed,” it reads further.

Apple TV+ Sunny: Cast

The show stars Rashida Jones as Suzie Sakamoto, along with Hidetoshi Nishijima as her husband, Masa Sakamoto; Annie the Clumsy as her friend, Mixxy; Judy Ongg as Masa’s mother, Noriko Sakamoto; and Jun Kunimura as a roboticist named Yuki Tanaka. Additionally, Joanna Sotomura voices Sunny. The cast also includes Yukiko Ehara, Shin Shimizu, Katsuhiro Yokoi, and Kira Spencer Cook. The series is created by Katie Robbins based on Colin O’Sullivan’s 2018 novel, The Dark Manual.

Apple TV+ Sunny: Trailer

Apple TV+ launched the official trailer for Sunny in June this year. You can watch it here:

