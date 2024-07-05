Netflix never fails to amaze its audience with a wide range of shows and movies in almost every genre. Already stacked with Korean rom-coms and Spanish high-school dramas, Netflix has now brought a Brazilian show, Desperate Lies (Pedaco De Mim), a dark romance show created by Angela Chaves and headlined by Juliana Paes.

According to the Netflix synopsis, “Due to a rare phenomenon, a woman finds herself pregnant with twins by two men. Over time, she strives to keep her family united — and her secrets hidden.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Desperate Lies.

Desperate Lies Release Date

The Show is releasing exclusively on Netflix on July 5, 2024. The series will have 17 episodes in total with 40-60 minutes running time.

Desperate Lies Cast

The cast of Desperate Lies includes Juliana Paes as Liana, the main protagonist in the show, along with Vladimir Brichta as Tomas, Felipe Abib as Oscar, Paoloma Duarte as Silvia, Antonio Grassi, Martha Nowill, Jussara Freire, Paloma Duarte, and Joao Vitti. The show is produced by Patricia Zerbinato and the cinematographers include Chico Rufino and Fabio Burtin. The music is composed by Patricia Portaro and Silvio Pellacani Jr.

Desperate Lies Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Desperate Lies below:

Desperate Lies Plot

Desperate Lies follows Liana, a married woman, whose seemingly perfect life shatters when she discovers her husband, Tomas, is having an affair. Devastated and heartbroken, Liana seeks solace on a night out, turning to drugs to numb her pain. However, in her vulnerable state, she is sexually assaulted by Oscar, who provides her with drugs and forces himself on her while she’s unconscious. Later Liana realizes she is pregnant and makes an appointment with her doctor. But the diagnosis complicates things further as it is revealed that her pregnancy is a case of superfecundation where she’s carrying twins, each with a different father.

While Tomas tries to reconcile with her and learns about her pregnancy, Oscar is also putting effort into claiming Liana. After giving birth and returning to Tomas, Liana raises her both kids with Tomas but is pulled into complicated lies when she tries to hide the truth about her second child being the result of a rape.

