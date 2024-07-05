The most used streaming platform, Netflix, boasts a vast library of original movies and keeps offering a captivating mix of buzzy new titles and forgotten gems to keep the audience engaged and entertained. From rom-coms to high-school dramas, Netflix has everything to offer for every genre lover. If you’re looking to find some must-see Netflix original movies that will surely keep you hooked, below are the best original movies that are streaming on Netflix.

A Family Affair

Recently released on Netflix, A Family Affair is a rom-com drama that stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King. The movie follows a 24-year-old Zara who reaches her breaking point catering to the narcissistic, womanizing movie star Chris Cole. When she finally decides to quit her job as his assistant, she anticipates a fresh start. However, she encounters her widowed mother engaged in steamy sex with none other than her former boss. As Zara tries to keep the two away from each other, she finally gives in for the sake of her mother’s happiness. The movie unfolds the layers of drama, comedy, humor, and complexities of family dynamics.

Scoop

Directed by Phillip Martin, Scoop is a British biological drama inspired by Prince Andrew’s infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, Scoop, and adapted from the book by former Newsnight editor Sam McAlister. The movie explores the saga of the women who negotiated behind the scenes with Buckingham Palace amidst revelations of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Scoop stars Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew, Gillian Anderson as the steadfast news anchor Emily Maitlis, and Billie Piper as McAlister. The drama explores media scrutiny, personal and political consequences, and complexities of the power of the royal family’s most controversial episodes.

Hit Man

The romantic black comedy film, starring Glen Powell, Hit Man is inspired by an outrageous true story of a college professor who worked with Houston police in the late 1980s and 1990s as a fake hitman. In the movie, Powell plays the role of Gary Johnson, a contractor with the New Orleans Police Department who assumes various disguises to pose as a hitman. He entraps those seeking his lethal services until he falls for a woman client who requested his services to eliminate her abusive husband. As he opens up with her, both fall for each other, ending in a stage of unexpected twists and thrilling rides. For those looking for a romance with a touch of humor, Hit Man is a must-watch.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

In the highly anticipated fourth chapter of the Beverly Hills franchise, Eddie Murphy is back after 40 years since the first film premiered. Playing the role of Detective Axel Foley, this time he’s back in action to protect his daughter when she finds herself in jeopardy. He and her daughter team up with a new ally and reunite with old friends Billy and John to unravel the mystery. The movie brings back nostalgia and humor from previous films and is a packed thrilling action.

Good Grief

Good Grief is a comedy-drama directed by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy in his directorial film debut. Levy steps into a more poignant role in a dramedy, shedding his familiar sassy persona from Schitt’s Creek. He portrays a grieving man mourning the loss of his writer husband. As he seeks solace, he embarks on a journey to the City of Lights with his two closest friends. Together, they unpack deep-seated traumas and support him in his journey towards healing. The movie is a perfect exploration of introspection with heartfelt camaraderie.

Society of the Snow

Based on the true story of the 1972 Uruguayan flight disaster, this survival thriller chronicles the harrowing ordeal of a rugby team and their supporters. The movie is an excellent viewing experience that showcases the human spirit amidst unimaginable adversity and portrays the emotional journey of those who fight to survive against all odds. When the plane of the rugby team crashes in the snow-covered Andes Mountains, only 16 passengers survive. They face extreme conditions and must resort to drastic measures to survive and find their way back home.

Maestro

Directed by Bradley Cooper, this 2023 biographical drama explores the life of Leonard Bernstein, the iconic composer, conductor, and pianist, played by Cooper himself. Maestro centers around the complex life of Bernstein as he navigates his career and 26-year marriage with actress Felicia Montealegre and his relationships with men. The movie was nominated for the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival and also features notable supporting performances from Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Maya Hawke, and Michael Urie.

Luckiest Girl Alive

In the 2022 movie adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s acclaimed novel, Luckiest Girl Alive, Mila Kunis stars as Ani, a woman seemingly living a perfect life. Being engaged to a wealthy fiancé, and pursuing her dream job as a writer in New York City, she appears to have it all. However, when she’s reminded of her dark past, cracks begin to appear in her flawless life. As she confronts her buried secrets, the film explores trauma, identity, and the complexities of maintaining appearances in a world where the past is never truly buried.

