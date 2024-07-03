It is that time of the week again when Netflix brings out its weekly global top 10 films list. This week, some first-timers and some old ones have returned for the umpteenth time. But Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s rom-com, A Family Affair, has debuted at the top spot on this weekly chart for June 24-June 30.

Last week, Trigger Warning was at the top with 25.7 million views, but this week, it has dropped from its ruling position. Meanwhile, Hitman, led by Glen Powell, and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One have been pushed out of the list. Keanu Reeves’ action-packed drama John Wick is a new entry on the list, along with DC’s The Flash. Keep scrolling for more.

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s movie A Family Affair was released on Netflix on June 28, and it has debuted on the platform and on the global top 10 films list at #1 with 26.8 million views. The film’s synopsis reads, “A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, s*x, and identity.” Joey King plays the assistant here, and Zac is her movie star boss. Nicole is in the role of Joey’s mother.

Last week’s top entry, Trigger Warning, has been pushed to #2 by Zac Efron’s A Family Affair by a very thin margin. Trigger Warning has received 26.3 million views. Kiss the Girls and Marry Me are on #3 and #4, with 7.1 million and 4.3 million views, respectively.

At #5 is Ultraman: Rising, it has been Netflix’s global top 10 films list for three weeks. This week, it is at the fifth spot with 3.7 million views. Keanu Reeves‘ John Wick has entered the list at #6 with 3.5 million views, and it might climb up the chart in the following week.

Dracula Untold was at the third spot last time, but it has now slipped to #7 with 3.3 million views, followed by Ezra Miller‘s The Flash at #8 with 3.3 million views. The Boss Baby has returned to the global top 10 films list for the fifteenth time, and it is at #9 with 2.6 million views. The closing position of #10 has been secured by last year’s blockbuster, The Super Mario Bros Movie and it has earned 2.5 million views.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kite Man: Hell Yeah!: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And Everything We Know So Far About The Harley Quinn Animated Spin-Off

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News