Suits Season 9 might have concluded in 2019, but its presence has still captivated millions of viewers as the final season of the legal drama is finally on Netflix. Suits ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 and broke the streaming records following its finale.

The drama follows Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, who despite never finishing college or attending a law school accepts a job offer at one of the top law firms from corporate attorney Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht. At the firm, Mike works with powerhouse attorneys Jessica Pearson and Louis Litt Harvey’s legal secretary, Donna Paulsen, and paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane. The series centers on Mike, Harvey, and Donna’s efforts to keep Mike’s secret while navigating romance, blackmail, and professional challenges. As the final season of Suits streams on Netflix, here’s how the show’s main characters find their final arcs.

Suits Ending Explained

The finale season of Suits picks up after Robert Zane takes the blame on Harvey for breaking attorney-client privilege, ending up with him disbarred. Meanwhile, Samantha Wheeler is dealing with the emotional repercussions of losing her mentor while Louis struggles to preserve Robert’s legacy, which ultimately damages the firm’s reputation. Despite the turmoil, the last season finds one common enemy, Faye Richardson, who was brought in to oversee the firm, but instead, she ignites tension within the office.

Samantha and Mike join forces to take down Faye after the former was fired by her. On the other hand, Katrina Bennett shares some information with Mike from an internal mock trial to use against Faye but gets fired later. Finally, Mike and Samantha confront Faye at the office and manipulate her to sign a document admitting to witness tampering. But Harvey gets in the crossfire and decides to leave the firm for good.

What Happened to Mike Ross?

Mike and Rachel Zane bid farewell to Suits and the law firm but return to the Big Apple in season 9. Although Mike’s return was initially to go head-to-head with Harvey after a client wants out of their contract, he tries to figure out a solution. Meanwhile, Faye still looms in the halls of Specter Litt, until Mike and Harvey team up to take her down. The firm eventually finds its groove again after Louis, Donna, and others help it, and Mike and Harvey’s friendship finds its way back. By the end of the series, Harvey finally decides to leave his career in NYC behind as Mike offers him a job in Seattle with him, with Mike interviewing him first.

What Happened to Louis Litt?

Louis Litt has been the eccentric and joyful character of the whole series. By the end of the series, he finally gets everything he wished for since the first episode. His rollercoaster romance with Sheila Sazs finally ends in a marriage, and a birth to their daughter, Lucy Litt. Moreover, Litt always had a strained relationship with Harvey and Mike throughout the series. But he finds a healthy place with them before Harvey leaves for Seattle. As Harvey leaves, Louis becomes the head of the firm, which goes by Litt, Wheeler, Williams, and Bennett.

What Happened to Harvey Specter?

By the end of Season 8, Harvey finally confesses his true feelings for Donna and the couple spend a night together. In Season 9, the couple tries to keep their romance a secret from their colleagues while navigating their personal challenges outside work. Despite the hardships, Donna and Harvey get their happy ending as they get married spontaneously after Harvey proposes to Donna. After Sheila gives birth to her daughter, Harvey and Donna visit her and Louis in the hospital where they share the news of their marriage and then leave NYC to join Mike and Rachel in Seattle.

Talking about the sequel, it is confirmed that Suits will not return for another season as it was officially wrapped up in 2019. However, Adams and Rafferty are coming with the SiriusXM podcast, Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast. Also, there’s a spinoff series, Pearson, which aired for 10 episodes but was canceled after.

Must Read: One Fast Move: Everything To Know About KJ Apa’s Action Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News