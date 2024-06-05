The news of the ninth and final season of the most-streamed legal drama, Suits, arriving on Netflix this summer has got the fans excited. While Season 1-8 is already streaming on Netflix, Season 9 was absent from the streaming platform even after its release in 2019.

Suits has a large audience base, including younger people as it features ambitious and young characters like Mike Ross, Donna Paulsen, and Rachel Zane. The show’s quick-witted banter, humor, and sarcasm connect strongly with the viewers. After Netflix gained streaming rights to the show last year, the number of viewers of Suits has skyrocketed. Now, we come bearing good news as Suits Season 9 will be available along with the first eight seasons on Netflix starting July 1.

When will Suits Season 9 arrive on Netflix?

The last season of Suits will arrive on Netflix on July 1 as TUDUM announced on June 2 during a reunion at ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas. Season 1-8 of the show, starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and the notable Meghan Markle, is already streaming on Netflix. Additionally, the last season has 10 episodes to it.

Plot of Suits Season 9

The last season picks up immediately after Harvey Specter realizes that he wants to share everything bad and good with Donna. He finally admits his feelings for Donna and spends the night together, but keeps their relationship secret from their colleagues, causing tension with Samantha and Louis. But they soon talk about it and realize that what Harvey and Donna have is something that was always meant to be. Meanwhile, the arrival of Faye Richardson stirs the firm and forces the characters to reevaluate their priorities. As the season comes to an end, each character has their arc completed, with Louis and Sheila getting married and becoming parents and Harvey and Donna getting engaged and married. The finale is beautiful as it brings back memories from the very first episode of the series, a heartwarming moment between Harvey and Mike as Mike “interviews” Harvey for his new job.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh also revealed that there will be a spinoff with a brand new cast, Suits L.A. While no names are announced about the cast, the spinoff has officially gotten a pilot.

Suits Seasons 1-8 are now streaming on Netflix.

