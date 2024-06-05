Godzilla Minus One is entertaining viewers on the streaming platform. It has debuted among the top five positions on Netflix’s Weekly Global 10 list (non-English film). The film was directed by Takashi Yamazaki and produced by Toho Studios and Robot Communications. It performed really well during its theatrical run. Keep scrolling to see how the movie is performing online.

The movie was set in post-war Japan as the country is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. It is part of the Godzilla franchise, which is not limited to just movies. The franchise comprises television series, novels, comic books, video games, and other merchandise. The Guinness World Records acknowledges the franchise as the longest-continuously running franchise. It contains about thirty-eight movies – thirty-three movies have been produced and distributed by Toho Co. Ltd, and five Hollywood films made by TriStar Pictures and Legendary Pictures.

The latest film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, wreaked havoc at the box office. The first Godzilla film was directed by and co-written by Ishirō Honda. It was released by Toho in 1954. Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus One is the thirty-seventh movie in the Godzilla franchise. It was released in Japan in November, and in the US, the film came out a month later, in December 2023.

On June 1, Godzilla Minus One started streaming on Netflix, already debuting on the streaming platform’s Global Top 10. It is in the top five. The Takashi Yamazaki-helmed movie is at Number 4 with 6.1 million views and has been watched for 12.9 million hours.

It is in the streaming platform’s non-English category. Colors of Evil occupies the first spot: Red with 19.9 million views, and the second spot is Bollywood movie Crew with 8.9 million views.

Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus One was made on an estimated budget of only $15 million and grossed a whopping $115.8 million worldwide. The film can be viewed on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Why Real Housewives Of New Jersey Won’t Have A Traditional Reunion For Season 14? Find Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News