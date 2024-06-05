The legend of Baahubali continues to entertain audiences with the release of the animated version, Baahubali: Crown of Blood, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. This highly anticipated show has generated significant buzz, especially among Prabhas’ massive fandom, one of the biggest superstars in the country.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood has met with immense love and enthusiasm from viewers across the globe. The series has quickly become one of the most viewed OTT shows in the Indian streaming space. According to Ormax Media, a leading media consulting firm tracking viewership figures, the animated series amassed 3.7 million views between May 27th and June 2nd, 2024. This impressive performance places it among the top five most-viewed shows and movies on Indian streaming platforms, alongside popular titles like Panchayat Season 3, The Great Indian Kapil Show, Illegal Season 3, and Jamnapaar.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood serves as a prequel to the blockbuster Baahubali films. The animated series delves into the early adventures of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva as they battle a formidable warlord named Raktadeva. The show’s rich storytelling and stunning animation have resonated with both fans and viewers, further cementing the legacy of the Baahubali franchise.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood on Disney+ Hotstar is a successful addition to the Baahubali saga, continuing to enthrall audiences with its compelling narrative and vibrant animation. The show’s success highlights the immense popularity of Prabhas and the Baahubali franchise, reaffirming their place in the hearts of millions.

