We are already five and a half months into 2024, and several movies have been released in the theatres; countless more are waiting to be released. However, we have already got some of the movies that have done really well at the box office, and amongst them is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, with its monstrous collections. However, more was needed for it to gain the top spot. Scroll below to find out.

The movie has been released on digital platforms and is available as PVOD, but it is still being watched in the theaters. It is the fifth movie in the MonsterVerse and the second-highest grossing as well. It is a few million short of Kong: Skull Island’s $568.6 million worldwide collections. However, Godzilla x Kong is leading the domestic markets.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has earned $198 million at the North American box office so far, as per Box Office Mojo. The film’s global collection is $568.6 million, earning it second place in the top five highest-grossing movies of 2024 so far. Besides this MonsterVerse movie, Kung Fu Panda 4 and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire have earned places on the list.

Check out the top five highest-grossing movies of 2024 till now-

5. Bob Marley: One Love – $177.1 million

4. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – $198.6 million

3. Kung Fu Panda 4 – $529.8 million

2. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $559.6 million

1. Dune: Part Two – $710.6 million

Dune: Part Two, or Dune 2, by Denis Villeneuve, has already become the highest-grossing movie of 2024. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released in theatres, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will also arrive in cinemas this week. Will they be able to beat Dune 2 or Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s collections? We will have to wait to find out!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Hollywood box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Fall Guy Box Office (North America): Grosses Positive Numbers On 2nd Wednesday Despite Slow Start, Aims At $90 Million+ Domestic Run!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News